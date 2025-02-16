Jalen Terry scores career-high 38 to lead Eastern Michigan to 80-73 victory over Toledo

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Terry scored a career-high 38 points to lead Eastern Michigan to an 80-73 victory over Toledo on Saturday.

Terry made 15 of 17 shots with six 3-pointers and 2 of 3 free throws for the Eagles (12-13, 5-7 Mid-American Conference). He added eight rebounds. Da’Sean Nelson totaled 21 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Isaiah Adams led the Rockets (15-10, 8-4) with 13 points and two steals. Sam Lewis had 12 points and Bryce Ford pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Eastern Michigan took the lead with 17:19 left in the first half and did not give it up. Terry led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them ahead 43-33 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press