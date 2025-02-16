Duggan’s 33 lead Campbell over Delaware 96-91

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Colby Duggan’s 33 points led Campbell over Delaware 96-91 on Saturday night.

Duggan also contributed six rebounds for the Fighting Camels (15-12, 10-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Tasos Cook shot 8 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from free-throw the line to add 19 points. Nolan Dorsey shot 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Cavan Reilly finished with 24 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-15, 5-9). Delaware also got 18 points from Erik Timko. Izaiah Pasha finished with 17 points, nine assists and four steals.

Duggan scored 10 points in the first half and Campbell went into halftime trailing 46-38. Duggan’s 23-point second half helped Campbell finish off the five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Campbell visits N.C. A&T and Delaware plays Drexel at home.

___

By The Associated Press