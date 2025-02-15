Semona’s 30 lead Stonehill over Mercyhurst 85-73

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Louie Semona scored 30 points as Stonehill beat Mercyhurst 85-73 on Saturday.

Semona had five rebounds for the Skyhawks (14-13, 6-6 Northeast Conference). Todd Brogna scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Ethan Meuser had 14 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes led the way for the Lakers (13-16, 7-7) with 19 points and four assists. Aidan Reichert added 16 points and six rebounds for Mercyhurst. Jeff Planutis also put up 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Stonehill visits Wagner and Mercyhurst hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.

