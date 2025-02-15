Brooks’ 30 lead Butler over Georgetown 97-86

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pierre Brooks’ 30 points led Butler over Georgetown 97-86 on Saturday.

Brooks shot 10 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Bulldogs (12-13, 5-9 Big East Conference). Finley Bizjack scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Landon Moore had 13 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Micah Peavy finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals for the Hoyas (15-10, 6-8). Malik Mack added 18 points, five assists and two steals for Georgetown. Jayden Epps also had 15 points and two steals.

Butler took the lead with 6:31 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 46-35 at halftime, with Brooks racking up 17 points. Butler turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it an 82-67 lead with 6:23 left in the half. Moore scored 13 second-half points in the game.

