Bolden scores 24 as UL Monroe defeats Southern Miss 81-74

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jalen Bolden had 24 points in UL Monroe’s 81-74 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Bolden also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Warhawks (7-20, 3-11 Sun Belt Conference). Tyreese Watson scored 23 points and added eight assists and three steals. Makai Willis had 18 points and finished 9 of 12 from the field.

Denijay Harris led the Golden Eagles (10-17, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Neftali Alvarez added 19 points, six assists and three steals for Southern Miss. Christian Watson finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

UL Monroe plays Wednesday against Texas State on the road, and Southern Miss hosts Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press