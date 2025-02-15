Gardner-Webb secures 96-87 win against South Carolina Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II had 27 points in Gardner-Webb’s 96-87 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Simmons added five assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-15, 5-7 Big South Conference). Anthony Selden scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Jamaine Mann shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Spartans (5-23, 1-12) were led by Karmani Gregory, who recorded 27 points and five assists. Mister Dean added 15 points, two steals and two blocks for South Carolina Upstate. Carmelo Adkins had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The loss was the Spartans’ 11th straight.

Gardner-Webb’s next game is Wednesday against Longwood on the road, and South Carolina Upstate visits Charleston Southern on Saturday.

