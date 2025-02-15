Moni has 27 in North Dakota State’s 89-84 OT win over Denver

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacksen Moni had 27 points in North Dakota State’s 89-84 overtime win against Denver on Saturday.

Moni added six rebounds and seven assists for the Bison (19-9, 8-5 Summit League). Jacari White scored 23 points while shooting 7 for 15 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and four steals. Masen Miller had 15 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range).

Sebastian Akins finished with 27 points and four assists for the Pioneers (9-19, 3-10). Denver also got 17 points and two steals from DeAndre Craig. Isaiah Carr also had 10 points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. North Dakota State visits South Dakota State and Denver hosts Oral Roberts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press