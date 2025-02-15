Benigni scores 21, Navy beats Army 61-54

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni scored 21 points as Navy beat Army 61-54 on Saturday.

Benigni shot 8 of 19 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Midshipmen (10-17, 7-7 Patriot League). Jordan Pennick scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Donovan Draper shot 2 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

Jalen Rucker led the way for the Black Knights (15-11, 9-5) with 18 points. Army also got 14 points and eight rebounds from AJ Allenspach. Ryan Curry finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Benigni scored 12 points in the first half and Navy went into the break trailing 28-26. Pennick scored Navy’s last seven points as they closed out a seven-point victory.

These two teams both play Wednesday. Navy visits Colgate and Army hosts American.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press