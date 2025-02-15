Williamson’s 24 lead Bucknell past Lafayette 75-69

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson had 24 points in Bucknell’s 75-69 win against Lafayette on Saturday.

Williamson also contributed eight rebounds for the Bison (13-14, 9-5 Patriot League). Brandon McCreesh scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Achile Spadone went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

Alex Chaikin led the way for the Leopards (10-17, 5-9) with 23 points. Caleb Williams added 13 points and four assists for Lafayette. Justin Vander Baan had 10 points and three blocks.

Williamson scored 12 points in the first half for Bucknell, who led 32-30 at halftime. Chaikin scored the final nine points for Bucknell to finish off the six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press