Pissis has 21 with game-winning 3, New Hampshire defeats UMass-Lowell 80-79

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sami Pissis drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired and scored 21 points as New Hampshire beat UMass-Lowell 80-79 on Saturday.

Pissis also contributed six assists for the Wildcats (7-20, 5-7 America East Conference). Anthony McComb III scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc. Khalil Badru shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Quinton Mincey led the way for the River Hawks (15-11, 4-7) with 23 points. Max Brooks added 20 points for UMass-Lowell. Cam Morris III also recorded 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. New Hampshire visits Binghamton and UMass-Lowell plays UMBC at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press