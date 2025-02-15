Brumbaugh, Woods lead Tulane past Rice, 81-78

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh scored 25 points to lead Tulane and Asher Woods knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with one second left as the Green Wave knocked off Rice 81-78 on Saturday.

Brumbaugh had six rebounds and eight assists for the Green Wave (14-11, 8-4 American Athletic Conference). Gregg Glenn III scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 15 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line. Woods went 7 of 12 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 20 points.

Jacob Dar led the way for the Owls (12-14, 3-10) with 21 points, two steals and four blocks. Caden Powell added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Rice. Kellen Amos had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Glenn led Tulane with 11 points in the second half.

___

By The Associated Press