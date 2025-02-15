George Mason defeats Saint Joseph’s (PA) 58-57

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brayden O’Connor knocked down a jumper with 1:18 left in the game to give George Mason a 58-57 lead and Saint Joseph’s (PA) missed two shots and committed a turnover in the final minute as the Patriots held on for the win Saturday.

Jalen Haynes scored 22 points and added eight rebounds for the Patriots (21-5, 12-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). K.D. Johnson scored nine points, going 4 of 6 from the field. O’Connor had eight points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Patriots prolonged their winning streak to 11 games.

The Hawks (15-10, 7-6) were led by Xzayvier Brown, who recorded 19 points and three steals. Erik Reynolds II added 11 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA). Rasheer Fleming finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Darius Maddox scored six points in the first half and George Mason went into halftime trailing 37-26. Haynes scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead George Mason to a one-point victory.

George Mason’s next game is Saturday against VCU on the road. Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits George Washington on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press