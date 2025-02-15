Leggett, Corhen power Pitt in 74-65 victory over Miami

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ishmael Leggett had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Cameron Corhen scored 17 and Pittsburgh defeated Miami 74-65 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Zack Austin also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (15-10, 6-8 ACC). Amsal Delalic scored 14 points and Brandin Cummings had 11.

Lynn Kidd had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Miami (6-19, 2-12). A.J. Staton-McCray scored 13 points and Brandon Johnson had 12.

In the middle of the second half, Pitt held Miami without a field goal in a 10-2 run that lasted five minutes and gave the Panthers a 53-43 lead. Corhen hit a jumper for a 57-45 lead with about seven minutes remaining.

A 3-pointer by Jalil Bethea got Miami within 68-61 with a minute to go before the Panthers closed out the win with six free throws in six attempts.

Cummings and Miami’s Divine Ugochukwu were assessed technical fouls with 24 seconds remaining.

Miami took an 8-7 lead near the 13-minute mark of the first half and did not trail again until Delalic’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Pitt a 32-30 halftime lead. Leggett had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in the half.

Miami had won two of three games after an 0-11 start to the conference season.

Pittsburgh hosts Syracuse on Tuesday.

