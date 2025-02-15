Xavier knocks off DePaul 85-68

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 19 points as Xavier beat DePaul 85-68 on Saturday.

Freemantle also contributed nine rebounds for the Musketeers (16-10, 8-7 Big East Conference). Dailyn Swain scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Dayvion McKnight shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

CJ Gunn finished with 16 points for the Blue Demons (11-15, 2-13). Layden Blocker added 12 points for DePaul. Isaiah Rivera also had eight points.

Xavier took the lead with 19:42 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 45-31 at halftime, with Freemantle racking up 14 points. Xavier outscored DePaul by three points over the final half, while McKnight led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

By The Associated Press