Brown beats Princeton 70-56

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 17 points as Brown beat Princeton 70-56 on Friday night.

Lilly shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bears (11-10, 3-5 Ivy League). N’famara Dabo scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added five blocks. Landon Lewis shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Dalen Davis finished with 15 points for the Tigers (16-7, 5-3). Xaivian Lee added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Princeton. Caden Pierce also recorded nine points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Brown hosts Pennsylvania and Princeton travels to play Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press