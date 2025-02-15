Clear
Zeigler’s 14 lead Saint Peter’s over Fairfield 65-52

By AP News

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler’s 14 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Fairfield 65-52 on Friday night.

Zeigler added six rebounds for the Peacocks (8-13, 3-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus Randolph shot 2 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line to add 13 points. Bryce Eaton shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points. The win broke a five-game skid for the Peacocks.

Kyle Jenkins led the way for the Stags (9-16, 5-9) with 12 points. Braden Sparks added 11 points and two steals for Fairfield. Jamie Bergens finished with 11 points.

These two teams both play Sunday. Saint Peter’s hosts Rider and Fairfield hosts Manhattan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

