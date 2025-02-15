Quinnipiac knocks off Sacred Heart 99-90

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Monroe scored 24 points as Quinnipiac beat Sacred Heart 99-90 on Friday night.

Monroe added 19 rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (15-10, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaden Zimmerman scored 24 points, going 8 of 13 from the floor, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line. Paul Otieno shot 9 of 15 from the field to finish with 20 points, while adding 16 rebounds and four blocks.

Amiri Stewart led the Pioneers (11-13, 7-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven assists and three steals. Tanner Thomas added 19 points and six rebounds for Sacred Heart. Mekhi Conner also had 17 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks. The loss snapped the Pioneers’ five-game winning streak.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Quinnipiac hosts Iona and Sacred Heart hosts Siena.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

