Sydnor scores 19 as Manhattan knocks off Merrimack 79-75

By AP News

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Will Sydnor scored 19 points as Manhattan beat Merrimack 79-75 on Friday night.

Sydnor added 10 rebounds for the Jaspers (12-10, 7-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Wesley Robinson scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds. Masiah Gilyard shot 4 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Adam Clark led the way for the Warriors (14-11, 11-3) with 22 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Matt Becht added 15 points for Merrimack. Bryan Etumnu also had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams play on Sunday. Manhattan visits Fairfield and Merrimack hosts Marist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

