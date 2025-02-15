Mbeng’s 18 lead Yale past Pennsylvania 72-71

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Isaac Celiscar’s layup with eight seconds left lifted Yale to a 72-71 victory over Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Bez Mbeng had 18 points and went 7 of 15 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (15-6, 8-0 Ivy League). Casey Simmons added 11 points while finishing 5 of 10 from the floor while they also had seven rebounds. Samson Aletan shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points. It was the ninth win in a row for the Bulldogs.

Sam Brown led the way for the Quakers (6-15, 2-6) with 23 points. Ethan Roberts added 10 points for Pennsylvania. Niklas Polonowski also had nine points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Yale hosts Princeton and Pennsylvania travels to play Brown.

___

By The Associated Press