Todorovic scores 24 in Pepperdine’s 88-81 victory over San Diego

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Todorovic had 24 points in Pepperdine’s 88-81 victory over San Diego on Thursday night.

Todorovic had five rebounds for the Waves (10-16, 4-9 West Coast Conference). Zion Bethea added 17 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds. Dovydas Butka shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

The Toreros (4-23, 1-13) were led by Steven Jamerson II, who posted 24 points and nine rebounds. Tony Duckett added 16 points for San Diego. Deven Dahlke also had 15 points, five assists and three steals. The loss is the 13th straight for the Toreros, tied with Colorado for the fifth-longest active losing streak in the nation.

Pepperdine took the lead almost nine minutes into the game and did not give it up. The score was 44-39 at halftime, with Bethea racking up 12 points. Pepperdine turned a four-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with a 12-0 run to make it a 57-41 lead with 15:38 left in the half. Todorovic scored 13 second-half points in the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Pepperdine visits Gonzaga and San Diego plays San Francisco at home.

