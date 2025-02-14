Cal Poly earns 98-83 win over Cal State Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Cayden Ward scored 19 points as Cal Poly beat Cal State Fullerton 98-83 on Thursday night.

Ward added seven rebounds for the Mustangs (10-15, 4-9 Big West Conference). Jarred Hyder added 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had six assists. Owen Koonce had 17 points and shot 7 for 16, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Keith Richards led the way for the Titans (6-20, 1-13) with 22 points. Cal State Fullerton also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Donovan Oday. Kobe Young also had 12 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Titans.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Cal Poly visits Cal State Northridge and Cal State Fullerton travels to play Cal State Bakersfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press