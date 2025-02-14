Northern Colorado defeats Sacramento State 77-61

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne had 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-61 win over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Hawthorne also added eight rebounds and five steals for the Bears (19-7, 11-2 Big Sky Conference). Langston Reynolds shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Jaron Rillie shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Leo Ricketts led the Hornets (6-19, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, four assists and three steals. Deonte Williams added 10 points for Sacramento State. Chudi Dioramma had eight points. The Hornets extended their losing streak to six straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Northern Colorado visits Portland State and Sacramento State hosts Northern Arizona.

