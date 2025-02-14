Moni and North Dakota State secure 94-88 OT win over Oral Roberts

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacksen Moni scored 32 points, including nine in the overtime, as North Dakota State beat Oral Roberts 94-88 on Thursday night.

Moni added eight rebounds for the Bison (18-9, 7-5 Summit League). Jacari White added 30 points while shooting 10 for 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds. Tajavis Miller had nine points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Issac McBride finished with 34 points and two steals for the Golden Eagles (6-18, 2-9). JoJo Moore added 19 points, six rebounds and two steals for Oral Roberts. Sam Alajiki also had 16 points, three steals and two blocks.

North Dakota State entered halftime down 43-39. Moni paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. White scored 14 second-half points and Moni hit the game-tying layup with four seconds remaining in the second half to send the game to overtime. Moni shot 1 of 2 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line on the way to their nine points in the overtime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. North Dakota State hosts Denver and Oral Roberts plays North Dakota on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press