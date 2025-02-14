Drizzle
Montana State wins 74-66 over Weber State

By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jabe Mullins scored 17 points as Montana State beat Weber State 74-66 on Thursday night.

Mullins shot 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Walker added 13 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Patrick McMahon shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 11 points.

The Wildcats (9-17, 3-9) were led by Blaise Threatt, who recorded 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Viljami Vartiainen added 14 points for Weber State. Trevor Henning finished with six points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Montana State hosts Idaho State and Weber State visits Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

