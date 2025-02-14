UTEP defeats Florida International 77-63

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kevin Kalu scored 14 points as UTEP beat Florida International 77-63 on Thursday night.

Kalu shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Miners (17-7, 7-4 Conference USA). Devon Barnes scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added six assists and three steals. Otis Frazier III shot 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds and five assists.

Vianney Salatchoum led the Panthers (8-17, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks. Ashton Williamson also scored 12 points and added four assists for Florida International. Jayden Brewer finished with 11 points.

Led by eight points from Barnes before the break, UTEP entered halftime tied with Florida International 37-37. UTEP took the lead with midway through the second half and did not relinquish it. Kalu helped their team pull away for the victory with nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UTEP hosts Liberty and Florida Internationalplays New Mexico State on the road.

By The Associated Press