Southern Utah defeats Utah Tech 76-74

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jamir Simpson scored 17 points and Jeffrey Langston Jr. made the go-ahead basket with two seconds left as Southern Utah beat Utah Tech 76-74 on Thursday night.

Simpson shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Thunderbirds (11-14, 3-8 Western Athletic Conference). Langston added 12 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Dominique Ford shot 3 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Javi Jackson’s jumper with five seconds left was blocked by Beon Riley, but Langston grabbed the offensive rebound under the basket and his putback capped the scoring.

The Trailblazers (6-18, 2-7) were led by Madiba Owona, who recorded 22 points and two blocks. Beon Riley added 17 points for Utah Tech. Noa Gonsalves had 13 points and seven rebounds. The loss was the Trailblazers’ seventh in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Utah hosts Utah Valley and Utah Tech plays Cal Baptist on the road.

