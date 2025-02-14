Lamothe hits late 3-pointer, scores 21 points to lead North Carolina A&T over Elon 60-59

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jahnathan Lamothe led North Carolina A&T with 21 points and secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left as the Aggies defeated Elon 60-59 on Thursday night.

Lamothe also had six rebounds and five steals for the Aggies (5-21, 1-12 Coastal Athletic Association). Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Camian Shell finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The Aggies stopped an 11-game losing streak with the win.

TJ Simpkins led the Phoenix (15-11, 6-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. TK Simpkins added 11 points for Elon. Matthew Van Komen also put up 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. N.C. A&T hosts Charleston and Elon goes on the road to play UNC Wilmington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press