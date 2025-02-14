McCray’s 16 lead Jacksonville over Central Arkansas 77-62

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Robert McCray’s 16 points helped Jacksonville defeat Central Arkansas 77-62 on Thursday night.

McCray added five rebounds for the Dolphins (16-9, 10-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kent Jackson shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Kendall Munson and Chris Arias both finished with 10 points.

Nehemiah Turner finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four blocks for the Bears (6-20, 2-11). Ben Fox added 15 points for Central Arkansas. Diogo Seixas also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Jacksonville visits North Alabama and Central Arkansas hosts North Florida.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press