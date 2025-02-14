Grant-Foster scores 19 in Grand Canyon’s 64-60 victory against Tarleton State

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster had 19 points in Grand Canyon’s 64-60 victory over Tarleton State on Thursday night.

Grant-Foster also added eight rebounds for the Antelopes (18-6, 8-2 Western Athletic Conference). Duke Brennan scored 12 points and added 14 rebounds. JaKobe Coles shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.

The Texans (10-16, 5-6) were led by Dantwan Grimes, who posted 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Jordan Mizell added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for Tarleton State. Izzy Miles had 15 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Grand Canyon visits UT Arlington and Tarleton State hosts Seattle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press