Bullock scores 26 as South Dakota beats Kansas City 79-72

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Quandre Bullock scored 26 points as South Dakota beat Kansas City 79-72 on Thursday night.

Bullock also contributed six steals for the Coyotes (16-10, 7-4 Summit League). Isaac Bruns scored 21 points while going 8 of 18 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added three steals. Mayuom Buom shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jayson Petty finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Kangaroos (11-16, 3-9). Jamar Brown added 15 points and 13 rebounds for UMKC. Melvyn Ebonkoli finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Bullock led South Dakota with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-34 at the break. Bruns scored a team-high 14 points in the final half.

Up next for South Dakota is a Sunday matchup with South Dakota State at home. Kansas City hosts Omaha on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press