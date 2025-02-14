Texas State secures 72-60 win over UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tylan Pope had 22 points in Texas State’s 72-60 win against UL Monroe on Thursday night.

Pope shot 9 of 15 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt Conference). Dylan Dawson added 11 points while shooting 4 for 12, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had six rebounds and three steals. Tyler Morgan went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Bobcats.

Jalen Bolden led the Warhawks (6-20, 2-11) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Makai Willis added 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for UL Monroe. Coltie Young also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Texas State visits South Alabama and UL Monroe plays Southern Miss at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press