Witt’s 18 help Austin Peay knock off FGCU 73-60

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sai Witt had 18 points in Austin Peay’s 73-60 win against FGCU on Thursday night.

Witt had six rebounds for the Governors (11-15, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tate McCubbin scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc and added three steals. LJ Thomas had 15 points and went 7 of 12 from the field.

Dallion Johnson led the Eagles (14-12, 9-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. FGCU also got 12 points and six rebounds from Zavian McLean.

Both teams play Saturday. Austin Peay hosts Stetson and FGCU goes on the road to play Lipscomb.

By The Associated Press