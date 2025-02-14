Miller’s 15 help Portland State defeat Northern Arizona 58-46

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 15 points as Portland State beat Northern Arizona 58-46 on Thursday night.

Miller had five rebounds for the Vikings (15-10, 7-5 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Johnson scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Tre-Vaughn Minott shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 15 rebounds.

Diego Campisano led the Lumberjacks (14-12, 5-8) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jayden Jackson added 11 points for Northern Arizona. Trenton McLaughlin also had 11 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Portland State hosts Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona travels to play Sacramento State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press