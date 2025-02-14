Lane scores 21 as North Alabama downs North Florida 83-70

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane had 21 points in North Alabama’s 83-70 win over North Florida on Thursday night.

Lane also contributed seven assists for the Lions (18-8, 10-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Ortiz scored 18 points, going 7 of 21 (4 for 15 from 3-point range). Corneilous Williams and Will Soucie both had 12 points.

Nate Lliteras led the way for the Ospreys (13-13, 6-7) with 20 points and two blocks. Jasai Miles added 13 points and four assists for North Florida.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. North Alabama hosts Jacksonville and North Florida visits Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press