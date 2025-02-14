Cottle scores 19 as Kennesaw State defeats Louisiana Tech 69-47

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Simeon Cottle’s 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Louisiana Tech 69-47 on Thursday night.

Cottle added five rebounds for the Owls (15-10, 7-5 Conference USA). Jamil Miller scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Adrian Wooley shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6) were led by Al Green, who posted 11 points. Daniel Batcho added eight points and two blocks for Louisiana Tech. Sean Newman Jr. finished with eight points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Kennesaw State visits Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech hosts Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press