Lowe hits game-winner with 4.6 seconds left to push William & Mary past Hofstra 61-60

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chase Lowe scored 15 points, including the game-winning layup with 4.6 seconds remaining, and William & Mary beat Hofstra 61-60 on Thursday night.

The Tribe’s Matteus Case forced a turnover to end it.

Lowe shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line for the Tribe (15-11, 9-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Gabe Dorsey scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Malachi Ndur went finished with nine points.

Cruz Davis led the Pride (12-14, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. TJ Gadsden added eight points for Hofstra. Jean Aranguren also had seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Dorsey scored 11 points in the first half and William & Mary went into the break trailing 34-33.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press