Brogna puts up 18, Stonehill defeats Saint Francis (PA) 79-74

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Todd Brogna had 18 points in Stonehill’s 79-74 victory against Saint Francis (PA) on Thursday night.

Brogna also contributed eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (13-13, 5-6 Northeast Conference). Ethan Meuser scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Hermann Koffi shot 5 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Valentino Pinedo led the Red Flash (10-16, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Saint Francis also got 12 points and two blocks from Daemar Kelly. Riley Parker also had 10 points and six assists.

Both teams play on Saturday. Stonehill hosts Mercyhurst and Saint Francis travels to play Central Connecticut State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press