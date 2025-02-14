Tarke scores 22 as Towson knocks off Delaware 75-70

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nendah Tarke scored 22 points off of the bench and Towson beat Delaware 75-70 on Thursday night for its 11th straight victory.

Tarke added eight rebounds for the Tigers (17-9, 12-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada shot 7 for 15 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Dylan Williamson had 13 points and shot 6 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Erik Timko led the way for the Fighting Blue Hens (12-14, 5-8) with 15 points. Delaware also got 14 points and four assists from Izaiah Pasha. Cavan Reilly had 12 points and six steals.

Tarke scored 10 points in the first half for Towson, which led 36-34 at halftime. Tarke scored 12 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Towson hosts Monmouth and Delaware hosts Campbell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press