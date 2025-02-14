No. 3 Texas extends winning streak to 9 games with 67-49 victory over No. 8 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kayla Oldacre and Madison Booker scored 19 points apiece to lead No. 3 Texas to a 67-49 win over eighth-ranked Kentucky on Thursday night.

The Longhorns followed their four-point win over second-ranked South Carolina on Sunday by extending their winning streak to nine games. Texas (25-2, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) has defeated eight ranked teams this season, including five in the top 10.

Taylor Jones added 15 points for Texas.

Georgia Amoore led Kentucky (19-4, 8-3) with 14 points. Teonni Key had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Dazia Lawrence scored 11.

Takeaways

Texas: The Longhorns dominated inside and scored 42 points in the paint. Oldacre set the tone and scored 13 points in the first half. Texas, off to its best start since 2015-16, outrebounded Kentucky 45-28 and finished with 21 second-chance points. The Longhorns are averaging 18.8 second-chance points.

Kentucky: The Wildcats failed to generate production from their post players. Clara Strack (15.4 points per game) and Amelia Hassett (10 ppg) combined for just two points. Strack didn’t score and fouled out with 9:14 remaining. Kentucky committed 17 turnovers, with Texas scoring 20 points off those miscues. Kentucky has lost two straight after making its first appearance in the top 10 this week.

Key moment

The Longhorns outscored the Wildcats 12-3 in the final five minutes of the second quarter, turning a 22-21 deficit into a 33-25 lead at halftime. Booker, who missed her first four shots, scored six points during the spurt. Texas put the game away by scoring 18 of the first 21 points of the second half.

Up next

Both teams are in action Sunday. Kentucky hosts Georgia, and Texas hosts No. 5 LSU.

