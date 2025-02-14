Timberlake’s 21 help Bryant defeat NJIT 88-66

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Earl Timberlake had 21 points in Bryant’s 88-66 win over NJIT on Thursday night.

Timberlake added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-10, 10-1 America East Conference). Barry Evans scored 15 points while going 7 of 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Connor Withers went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists and three steals.

Tim Moore Jr. led the Highlanders (5-21, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. NJIT also got 17 points and five assists from Tariq Francis. Sebastian Robinson also had 10 points.

Both teams play Saturday. Bryant hosts UMBC and NJIT plays Binghamton at home.

