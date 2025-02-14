Banks scores 21, UMBC beats Binghamton 81-77

BALTIMORE (AP) — Marcus Banks’ 21 points helped UMBC defeat Binghamton 81-77 on Thursday night.

Banks shot 6 for 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (12-14, 4-7 America East Conference). Josh Odunowo scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and five blocks. Bryce Johnson and Marlon Short both added 14 points.

Chris Walker finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats (12-14, 4-7). Nehemiah Benson added 15 points for Binghamton. Gavin Walsh finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. UMBC visits Bryant and Binghamton plays NJIT on the road.

