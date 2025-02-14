Roberts, Curry score 17, Louisville women defeat No. 23 Florida State 83-69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tajian Roberts scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jadya Curry also had 17 points and Louisville defeated No. 23 Florida State 83-69 on Thursday night.

Nyla Harris had 14 points and nine rebounds and Imari Berry added 11 points for the Cardinals (18-7, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Oliva Cochran reached 1,000 rebounds for her career.

Ta’Niya Latson surpassed her nation-leading average of 26 points with 29 moving into second on the Florida State career list and is eight points shy of reaching 2,000 for her career. O’Maria Gordon added 15 points for the Seminoles (19-6, 9-4).

The loss spoiled the halftime ceremony honoring Sue Semrau, the winningest coach in FSU history.

It was also the lowest scoring game of the season for the Seminoles, who average a nation-best 92.1 points a game.

The Cardinals got off to a hot start after Latson hit the game opening jumper. Harris had two buckets and Curry had a 3-pointer for a 9-2 run. Elif Istanbulluoglu hit a 3 just before the buzzer to put the Cardinals up 25-12.

The lead was 44-28 at the break as Florida State was 1 of 13 behind the arc and shooting 34% overall.

The Seminoles had an 8-0 run, getting within 58-50 on a three-point play by Gordon with 1:53 to go. Roberts hit a 3-pointer to put the Cardinals on top 63-52 going into the fourth quarter. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Louisville shot 48% with eight 3s and had a 47-34 rebounding advantage. FSU shot 3 of 20 on 3s and 38% overall.

Florida State plays at Miami on Sunday. Louisville goes to No. 13 Duke next Thursday.

