Seamster puts up 29 as UT Arlington defeats Cal Baptist 82-79 in OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 29 points and UT Arlington overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Cal Baptist 82-79 in overtime on Thursday night.

Seamster added eight rebounds for the Mavericks (12-13, 5-6 Western Athletic Conference). Lance Ware scored 14 points and added eight rebounds and five steals. Darius Burford had 12 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Javonte Johnson led the way for the Lancers (12-12, 5-5) with 15 points. Dominique Daniels Jr. and AJ Braun each had 12 points.

Johnson tied it at 67-all in the closing seconds of regulation and Kade Douglas missed a half-court shot at the buzzer.

The two teams play Saturday. UT Arlington hosts Grand Canyon and Cal Baptist hosts Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press