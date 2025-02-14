Monmouth wins 79-69 against Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Cornelius Robinson Jr.’s 15 points helped Monmouth defeat Stony Brook 79-69 on Thursday night.

Robinson shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (9-17, 7-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Andrew Ball scored 14 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Jack Collins shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

CJ Luster II led the way for the Seawolves (6-20, 2-11) with 28 points and two steals. Andre Snoddy and Collin O’Connor each had 14 points.

Collins led Monmouth with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 42-31 at the break. Monmouth went on an 11-3 run to make it a 59-50 lead with 10:11 left in the half. Madison Durr scored 10 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Monmouth visits Towson and Stony Brook travels to play Northeastern.

