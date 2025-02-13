Julien scores 20, Arkansas State beats Southern Miss 101-67

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Kobe Julien’s 20 points helped Arkansas State defeat Southern Miss 101-67 on Wednesday night.

Julien had three steals for the Red Wolves (19-7, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference). Joseph Pinion scored 15 points and added three steals. Derrian Ford went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Eagles (10-16, 5-8) were led by Andre Curbelo, who posted 16 points. Neftali Alvarez added 15 points for Southern Miss. Denijay Harris had 11 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Arkansas State hosts Troy and Southern Miss travels to play UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press