Washington’s 17 lead Wichita State over UTSA 69-64

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Corey Washington scored 17 points as Wichita State beat UTSA 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Washington added 12 rebounds for the Shockers (14-10, 4-7 American Athletic Conference). Harlond Beverly scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Xavier Bell had 12 points and shot 3 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Roadrunners (10-14, 4-8) were led by Raekwon Horton, who posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Marcus Millender added 13 points and two steals for UTSA. Primo Spears recorded 12 points and three steals.

Wichita State went into the half ahead of UTSA 28-27 after Washington scored 11 points in the half. Wichita State pulled off the victory after a 14-3 second-half run erased an eight-point deficit and gave them the lead at 53-50 with 7:24 remaining in the half. Beverly scored 11 second-half points.

