Benigni has 21 as Navy downs Lehigh 63-60

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni scored 21 points as Navy beat Lehigh 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Benigni also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Midshipmen (9-17, 6-7 Patriot League). Lysander Rehnstrom scored 11 points, going 4 of 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Jordan Pennick had 10 points and shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the Mountain Hawks (9-15, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Joshua Ingram added 14 points and Ben Knostman had 11.

Rehnstrom scored eight points in the first half for Navy, which led 26-16 at the break. Benigni scored 17 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Navy hosts Army and Lehigh hosts Holy Cross.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press