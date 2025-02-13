Reynolds scores 22, Saint Joseph’s takes down La Salle 75-63

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had 22 points and Xzayvier Brown scored 21 in Saint Joseph’s 75-63 win over La Salle on Wednesday night.

Reynolds also added seven rebounds for the Hawks (15-9, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brown went 7 of 18 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line.

The Explorers (12-13, 4-9) were led by Deuce Jones, who recorded 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Corey McKeithan added 11 points. Mac Etienne finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Reynolds scored seven points in the first half and Saint Joseph’s went into halftime trailing 31-24. Brown scored 16 points in the second half.

Both teams play on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s visits George Mason and La Salle travels to play Rhode Island.

