Bol Bowen, Watkins helps Florida State secure frantic comeback win over Wake Forest 72-70

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Bol Bowen and Jamir Watkins scored 15 points apiece and Florida State rallied down the stretch to post a wild 72-70 comeback win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night for its second straight win.

Malique Ewan scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Seminoles (15-9, 6-7 ACC).

Cameron Hildreth scored 22 points, Hunter Sallis scored 20 points, Tre’Von Spillers 13 points and Efton Reid III grabbed 10 rebounds for Wake Forest (18-7, 10-4).

The win marked Florida State’s first Quad 1 victory of the season (1-3). The Seminoles outscored Wake Forest 31-13 over the final 10 minutes.

Bol Bowen made a 3-pointer with 15 seconds to go to give Florida State a 70-69 lead, its first lead since being up 11-10 with 11:44 before halftime. Off the inbounds, Wake’s Ty-Laur Johnson pushed the ball to just past half-court, and appearing to have lost track of time, put up a deep 3-point attempt that went hard off the back of the rim with still eight seconds left.

Bol Bowen grabbed the long carom and threw it to Justin Thomas on a breakaway and his throw-down dunk with 2.6 seconds left gave Florida State a 72-69 lead.

After taking the inbounds pass, Wake Forest’s Cameron Hildreth launched a desperation heave just inside the half-court line and drew a shooting foul on Daquan Davis with .3 seconds remaining.

Hildreth missed the first, made the second and deliberately missed the third and the loose ball rolled out of bounds to end the game.

Florida State hosts 23rd-ranked Clemson on Saturday. Wake Forest travels to SMU on Saturday.

