Lawrence and Rhode Island defeat St. Bonaventure 68-64

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jamarques Lawrence scored 20 points, including a four-point play with 2.4 seconds left, as Rhode Island knocked off St. Bonaventure 68-64 on Wednesday night.

Lawrence added four steals for the Rams (16-8, 5-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). David Green added 18 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Sebastian Thomas shot 5 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven assists.

Jonah Hinton led the way for the Bonnies (17-9, 5-8) with 18 points. Melvin Council Jr. added 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks for St. Bonaventure. Noel Brown finished with 16 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Rhode Island hosts La Salle and St. Bonaventure visits UMass.

By The Associated Press